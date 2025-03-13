How IPL’s soaring valuation fuels Indian cricket board’s growing revenue

The league’s two main stakeholders—BCCI and the franchises—are also the primary benefactors of the revenue generated by IPL. A quid pro quo arrangement governs the revenue sharing between the two sides: while BCCI shares a part of its earnings from selling media rights and sponsorship with the franchise, the IPL teams, on the other hand, transfer a substantial amount to the Board from franchise auction and annual fees. In the following charts, we break down the various revenue streams that fuel BCCI's earnings from the IPL.