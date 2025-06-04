IPL fever hits hard! Karnataka couple puts wedding on hold for RCB vs PBKS finale | Video

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s first-ever IPL win over Punjab Kings sparked celebrations across the country. While Virat Kohli’s emotional tears and the team lifting the trophy were the main highlights, another moment shared on social media is now capturing everyone’s attention.

RCB lifted their maiden IPL trophy with a thrilling six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final, sparking wild celebrations nationwide. In parts of Bengaluru, the celebrations became so intense that police had to use lathis to control the crowds.

Meanwhile, a video going viral on social media shows just how much the win meant to fans. In the clip, a wedding ceremony was briefly paused as guests, including the bride and groom, turned their attention to a large LED screen showing the final moments of the match. The cricket action clearly stole the spotlight from the couple’s big day.



As the final ball approached, the camera zoomed in on RCB’s star player, Virat Kohli, who watched closely as his team stood on the brink of victory. With Punjab Kings needing 12 runs off the last delivery, the win was almost certain for RCB. Although Shashank Singh managed to hit a six, the outcome was sealed. At the wedding where fans were glued to a big screen, the crowd broke into loud celebrations as RCB clinched their first IPL title.

“RCB, RCB”

Chants of “RCB, RCB” filled the air as fans jumped and cheered with joy. The victory ends an 18-year wait for RCB’s first-ever IPL trophy and means a great deal to their biggest star, Virat Kohli.



Celebrations continued late into the night and will carry on during the upcoming title parade. Fans will enjoy this moment for days to come.

In the final match, RCB won by six runs after scoring 190 runs batting first. Although the total was lower than the high scores seen in Ahmedabad this season, RCB’s excellent bowling performance helped secure the win in the crucial game.