Mumbai: The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins this weekend, where all eyes will be on the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who clinched their first ever win last year. Meanwhile, there are big-name investors, including Temasek, EQT, Premji Invest, Adar Poonawalla and a couple of US-based sports investors, vying for stake in the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers teams. Besides team owners, advertisers and broadcasters are also keeping an eye on how the economics of the IPL plays out.
Explainer: Why is IPL suffering from a ‘monetization gap’?
SummaryAs IPL’s 19th edition starts this weekend, the sports franchise and its constituent teams are seeing heightened interest from PE and Indian family offices. However, the business of broadcasting and streaming the IPL continues to be a loss-making one.
Mumbai: The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins this weekend, where all eyes will be on the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who clinched their first ever win last year. Meanwhile, there are big-name investors, including Temasek, EQT, Premji Invest, Adar Poonawalla and a couple of US-based sports investors, vying for stake in the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers teams. Besides team owners, advertisers and broadcasters are also keeping an eye on how the economics of the IPL plays out.
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