Explainer: Why is IPL suffering from a ‘monetization gap’?

So, what’s not working in the IPL’s economic model?

Money from streaming or broadcasting the IPL is not coming in as it should. According to data from the MPA report quoted above, India’s Pay TV subscriber base peaked at 120 million in FY20, and has been in “accelerated” decline since FY23. At the same time, users of streaming platforms are rising rapidly, but they are not generating the same amount of revenue per user that a media rights holder can get from this online audience base. This has left platforms streaming the IPL with a ‘monetization gap’, the MPA says.