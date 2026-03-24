Explainer: Why is IPL suffering from a ‘monetization gap’?

Mumbai: The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins this weekend, where all eyes will be on the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who clinched their first ever win last year. Meanwhile, there are big-name investors, including Temasek, EQT, Premji Invest, Adar Poonawalla and a couple of US-based sports investors, vying for stake in the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers teams. Besides team owners, advertisers and broadcasters are also keeping an eye on how the economics of the IPL plays out.