IPL Points Table 2024: Rajasthan Royals maintains top spot; Lucknow Super Giants jumps to 3rd after RCB vs LSG clash
IPL Points Table 2024: Rajasthan maintains the top spot; KL Rahul-led LSG jumps to the third position. Check the updated list after the RCB vs LSG clash
IPL Points Table 2024: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has captured the audience's attention with thrilling matches being played every day—the IPL 2024 points table changes with every match. The Rajasthan Royals (RR), led by Sanju Samson, has maintained its top spot. After yesterday's RCB vs LSG clash, the Lucknow Super Giants have jumped to the fourth position in the points table. The Mumbai Indians continue to be at the bottom of the points table.