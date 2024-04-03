IPL Points Table 2024: Rajasthan maintains the top spot; KL Rahul-led LSG jumps to the third position. Check the updated list after the RCB vs LSG clash

IPL Points Table 2024: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has captured the audience's attention with thrilling matches being played every day—the IPL 2024 points table changes with every match. The Rajasthan Royals (RR), led by Sanju Samson, has maintained its top spot. After yesterday's RCB vs LSG clash, the Lucknow Super Giants have jumped to the fourth position in the points table. The Mumbai Indians continue to be at the bottom of the points table. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Rajasthan Royals (RR): Leading the points table are Rajasthan Royals (RR), who have won all three matches played so far. In their opening match against Lucknow Super Giants on March 24, the Royals won by 20 runs. On March 28, in a match against the Delhi Capitals, RR won by 12 runs, while in the recent match against Mumbai Indians, they won by six wickets. The Sanju Samson-led side seems to have ticked all the right boxes with the likes of Riyan Parag, Jos Buttler and top bowlers Trent Boult and Ravichandran Ashwin. RR now have 6 points and a net run rate of 1.249.

2. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders are the only other unbeaten team in the tournament so far. If they win against the Delhi Capitals today, they could have a chance to top the points table. The team currently have 4 points and a net run rate of 1.047. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Chennai Super Kings, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, have performed remarkably well this IPL season. The team which was dominating the top spot, however, lost to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs on March 31. CSK have won two of their three matches so far. And with MS Dhoni at the peak of his form, CSK will be hoping for many more wins as the season progresses. CSK currently hold 4 points and a net run rate of 0.976.

4. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Jumping from the sixth to the fourth position is KL Rahul's LSG. On April 2, the team won against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with remarkable performances by Mayank Yadav, Nicholas Pooran, and Quinton de Kock. LSG have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.483.

5. Gujarat Titans (GT): Gujarat Titans is in the top five in the points table. The team played three matches, winning two and losing one. However, the Shubman Gill-led side still have 4 points and a negative run rate of -0.738. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): SRH is led by World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins. The team also features some great players like Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Travis Head, and Abhishek Sharma. SRH lost their opening match to KKR in a tight encounter, followed it with a thumping win over Mumbai Indians, and then lost to Gujarat Titans. SRH have 2 points but have a positive net run rate of 0.204.

7. Delhi Capitals (DC): The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals have just secured one win of the three matches played so far in the ongoing IPL 2024. The team currently sits in seventh position on the points table and has a negative run rate of -0.016.

8. Punjab Kings (PBKS): The Shikhar Dhawan-led side has struggled to find its feet in the IPL this season. The team have lost two matches and won only one so far. The Punjab franchise have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.337. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Though Virat Kohli, the former RCB skipper, has scored maximum runs this season, the team's overall performance is struggling to earn good points. The Faf du Plesis-led franchise currently have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.876.

10. Mumbai Indians (MI): The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians have failed to show their charisma this time. Pandya is also being criticised for his poor captaincy. MI lost all the three matches played so far. The team is currently in the 10th position with no points and a net run rate of -1.423.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!