IPL RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli and KL Rahul eye special milestones as Bengaluru take on Delhi

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in a thrilling contest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on the 10th of April, Thursday. Both teams are in the top four of the Points Table with six points each. In the game, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, as they inch closer to special milestones. However, they aren’t the only ones with landmarks in sight, several stars from both squads are set to light up the stats sheet.

Virat Kohli returns to his fortress M. Chinnaswamy For Virat Kohli, the Chinnaswamy Stadium has been a personal kingdom, and he’s smashed the most runs by a player in IPL at the venue. The RCB legend needs just 37 runs to become the first player to score 3,500 T20 runs at the venue. Moreover, is also chasing two major career landmarks. He is just one half-century away from achieving 100 fifties in T20s. He needs two more boundaries, to join IPL's elite club of 1000 boundaries.

KL Rahul eyes twin milestones Delhi Capital’s KL Rahul is also on the brink of two milestones. He is just one more boundary away from 600 fours in IPL, putting him in rare company among the format’s most stylish strokemakers.

Former RCB player, Rahul needs 49 runs to reach 500 T20 runs at Chinnaswamy Stadium. With his ability to anchor and accelerate, Rahul will be vital to DC’s fortunes and will be eager to bring up both milestones in style.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players seek milestones While Kohli grabs headlines, the rest of RCB’s lineup isn’t far behind in chasing milestones. RCB star opener Phil Salt is just one boundary shy of 1,000 boundaries in T20s. Krunal Pandya on the other hand, needs one six to hit 100 T20 sixes.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, requires three more fours to reach 200 T20 fours and 40 runs to complete 1,000 IPL runs.