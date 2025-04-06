IPL SRH vs GT: Big day for Travis Head; Sunrisers Hyderabad’s power hitter eyes THESE milestones

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will face each other in a thrilling clash on Sunday (April 6). Ahead of the games, players from both sides are on the cusp of reaching remarkable milestones. Leading the charge is SRH's aggressive opener Travis Head, who is eyeing two historic landmarks.

Travis Head eyeing unique milestones Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head is on the brink of achieving two unique milestones. He is just 88 runs away from reaching the 1000-run mark in the league. Moreover, Travis is 5 hours away from completing 100 fours in the tournament, highlighting his ability to smash boundaries.

SRH batting milestones Along with Travis Head, some SRH’s batters are also nearing notable milestones.

Heinrich Klaasen, who showcases dominance as a middle-order powerhouse, is 5 runs short of 500 IPL runs at Hyderabad. Ishan Kishan who scored a century this season, is just three boundaries away from an impressive 500 fours in T20 cricket. Kamindu Mendis needs 63 runs to reach 2,000 runs in T20s.

SRH bowling milestones SRH’s bowlers Jaydev Unadkat and Harshal Patel are also nearing key milestones:

Jaydev Unadkat is just one wicket shy of 100 IPL wickets. If he plays today's match, then it will be his 200th T20 appearance. On the other hand, Harshal Patel needs to scalp 2 wickets to reach 250 wickets in T20s.

GT batting milestone Gujarat Titans' Glenn Phillips is chasing a batting milestone. The New Zealander with an aggressive strokeplay needs just 3 boundaries to complete 500 fours in T20s.

GT bowling milestone Mohammed Siraj who has taken 5 wickets so far this season, needs two more wickets to reach 100 wickets in the IPL.

With Travis Head leading the way and players from both teams nearing their own milestones, the upcoming game is set to deliver thrilling moments.

Probable Playing XIIs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Simarjeet Singh/Jaydev Unadkat, Pat Cummins (C), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari