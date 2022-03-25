IPL team sponsorships, on-ground deals soar to fresh heights

As the official grooming partner of Mumbai Indians, Bombay Shaving Co.’s branding will be visible on player helmets, caps and kits right through the IPL tournament. Deepak Gupta, chief operating officer at Bombay Shaving Co., said, “as the official grooming partner of Mumbai Indians, we have a coveted and privileged partner association." The brand will appear in the stadium, on TV, on social media, and across all other Mumbai Indians marketing touchpoints in the city, the company said. It will leverage the Mumbai Indians partnership for expansion. “Over the next quarter, we hope to grow our store presence in Maharashtra to 2,000 and achieve close to 15% market share. This will be one of the most aggressive offline retail expansion drives in the FMCG category in recent memory," Gupta said.