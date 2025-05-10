IPL thanks Rail Ministry for arranging special arranging trains for players

Players and support staff of Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), along with commentators, production crew, and operations personnel, reached New Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station on Friday night after their Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Dharamshala was cancelled.

KL Rahul, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Yuzvendra Chahal, Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta, and other players, staff, and management were seen exiting the railway station in the national capital.

The much-awaited clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala was abandoned midway through the first innings on Thursday night. Following the announcement, spectators were requested to leave the venue, and both teams were promptly escorted back to their hotel.

A special Vande Bharat train was also arranged to go to New Delhi on short notice Later, the IPL managament thanked the Railway Ministry for the gesture.

It said in a post, Thank you, Railway Ministry, for arranging a special Vande Bharat train on such short notice to ferry the players, support staff, commentators, production crew members, and operations staff to New Delhi.

“We deeply appreciate your swift response,” it added

With the post, the IPL also posted a video, in which Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Railways for arranging their travel and said, "I want to thank the BCCI and the Indian Railways."

On Friday afternoon, the BCCI suspended the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for one week with immediate effect due to the escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Indian Board confirmed that further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders.

"At this critical juncture, the BCCI stands firmly with the nation. We express our solidarity with the Government of India, the Armed Forces, and the people of our country. The Board salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor continue to protect and inspire the nation, as they lead a resolute response to the recent terrorist attack and the unwarranted aggression by Pakistan's armed forces," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in the statement.

