Iran in talks with FIFA to relocate 2026 World Cup group matches to Mexico over security concerns

Iran's Embassy in Mexico confirmed on Tuesday that the Iranian Football Federation is in direct negotiations with FIFA to relocate the national team's three group stage matches from United States venues to Mexico for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The request follows explicit security concerns raised by US President Donald Trump and ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Advertisement

Scheduled US venues spark safety debate The 2026 tournament, the first expanded 48-team edition, is co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Iran, ranked 20th in the FIFA world rankings and Asia's second-strongest side behind Japan, is set to face New Zealand on June 16 and Belgium on June 21 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, before concluding group play against Egypt on June 26 at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Federation President cites Donald Trump's remarks A statement from the embassy, attributed to federation president Mehdi Taj, made the position clear. “When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America,” it read. “We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran’s matches in the World Cup in Mexico.”

Advertisement

Trump addressed the issue last week, saying the Iranian team was welcome but adding, “I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety.” His comments came amid reports of US and Israeli military operations that resulted in the deaths of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials.

Mixed signals from Iranian authorities Iranian officials have offered conflicting views on participation. Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali had earlier told state television that competing was “not possible due to the wicked acts they have done against Iran.” In contrast, the national team declared on Instagram that “no one can exclude” them from the World Cup.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei placed responsibility on the organizers, stating, “FIFA is the organizer of the World Cup. When warnings are issued at the highest level about the environment being unsafe for Iranian football players, this indicates that the host country apparently lacks the capacity and ability to provide security for such an important sporting event.”

Advertisement

FIFA's response to the relocation proposal FIFA has not issued a formal response to the relocation request. President Gianni Infantino previously confirmed receiving assurances from Trump that Iran would be welcome at the tournament. Moving matches less than three months before kickoff would be unprecedented, posing major challenges for scheduling, broadcast rights, venue operations, and fan travel across the tri-nation host structure.

Passion for football remains strong in Iran With a population exceeding 90 million, Iran boasts a deep football culture. The team has qualified for seven men's World Cups, including the last four consecutive editions, and enjoys widespread national support. Any final decision on participation, relocation, or withdrawal could influence the tournament's global narrative and highlight the intersection of international politics and sports.

Advertisement

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.