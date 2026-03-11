Iran rejects 2026 FIFA World Cup participation: Sports minister cites Khamenei assassination and US host role as reasons

Iran has officially ruled out competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali delivering a firm rejection tied to the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel.

Ahmad Donyamali's statement In a statement broadcast on state television Wednesday, Donyamali pointed directly to the US-led actions that resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “Considering that this corrupt regime [the US] has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup,” he declared.

The minister highlighted severe safety issues amid the war, which started February 28 with joint US-Israeli strikes. Casualties have mounted rapidly, with over 1,255 killed and more than 12,000 wounded in the opening 12 days alone. Iran has countered with missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli sites and US military installations across the region.

Our children are not safe and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist,” Donyamali continued. “Given the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we certainly cannot have such a presence.”

Iran's group-stage fixtures were set for US venues, including Los Angeles and Seattle, adding to the complications given the hostile relations.

FIFA's stance and US invitation amid conflict FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently met US President Donald Trump to review tournament preparations. Infantino shared on Instagram that Trump “reiterated that the Iranian team is welcome to compete in the tournament.” The FIFA chief noted discussions also touched on the situation in Iran.

Despite the open invitation, Donyamali's clear stance from the Iranian government signals no reversal is likely. FIFA has yet to comment formally on the implications, such as potential group adjustments or replacement teams.