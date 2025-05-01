Is everything okay at KKR? Chandrakant Pandit pulls up overseas player for having dinner with rival cricketer - Report

Chandrakant Pandit was appointed as the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023. However, his style of coaching wasn't liked by some of the overseas cricketers.

Koushik Paul
Updated1 May 2025, 04:05 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders' head coach Chandrakant Pandit (L) and Moeen Ali during a practice session in IPL 2025.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ head coach Chandrakant Pandit (L) and Moeen Ali during a practice session in IPL 2025. (PTI)

Things are not reportedly not good inside the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) dressing room in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after head coach Chandrakant Pandit is accused to pulling up an overseas player at the franchise to having dinner with a cricketer from a rival team. KKR are played seventh with nine points in IPL 2025.

According to a Revsportz report, Pandit, one of the big names in Indian domestic circuit, questioned one of his overseas cricketers for going out with another cricketer from the rival team. The report dates back to April 28, just a day before KKR's IPL 2025 away clash with Delhi Capitals in the National Capital.

Also Read | KKR to sack head coach Chandrakant Pandit after IPL 2025?

Although the identity of the cricketer was kept under covers, but the report stated that the players are teammates in their national side. Notably, KKR and Delhi Capitals are taken into consideration, both teams have players from South Africa and Australia who have represented their respective national teams internationally.

Chandrakant Pandit - Very militant type of coach

This is not the first time Pandit has been in the limelight for wrong reasons. Earlier in IPL 2023, Pandit's style of coaching wasn't liked by some of the overseas players. Former South Africa and Namibia all-rounder David Wiese event called Pandit “a very militant type of coach” in ‘Hitman for Hire: A year in the life of a franchise cricketer’ podcast.

Also Read | Axar Patel gives injury update; explains walking away midway of DC vs KKR clash

How have KKR fared in IPL 2025?

The defending champions haven't performed to their mettle in IPL 2025. In 10 matches so far, KR have won just four matches and one match ended in no result. They have four games left in the league stage and need to win all to have a chance in the race for playoffs qualification.

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsSportsIs everything okay at KKR? Chandrakant Pandit pulls up overseas player for having dinner with rival cricketer - Report
MoreLess
First Published:1 May 2025, 03:40 PM IST

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.