Is everything okay at KKR? Chandrakant Pandit pulls up overseas player for having dinner with rival cricketer - Report

Things are not reportedly not good inside the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) dressing room in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after head coach Chandrakant Pandit is accused to pulling up an overseas player at the franchise to having dinner with a cricketer from a rival team. KKR are played seventh with nine points in IPL 2025.

According to a Revsportz report, Pandit, one of the big names in Indian domestic circuit, questioned one of his overseas cricketers for going out with another cricketer from the rival team. The report dates back to April 28, just a day before KKR's IPL 2025 away clash with Delhi Capitals in the National Capital.

Also Read | KKR to sack head coach Chandrakant Pandit after IPL 2025?

Although the identity of the cricketer was kept under covers, but the report stated that the players are teammates in their national side. Notably, KKR and Delhi Capitals are taken into consideration, both teams have players from South Africa and Australia who have represented their respective national teams internationally.

Chandrakant Pandit - Very militant type of coach This is not the first time Pandit has been in the limelight for wrong reasons. Earlier in IPL 2023, Pandit's style of coaching wasn't liked by some of the overseas players. Former South Africa and Namibia all-rounder David Wiese event called Pandit “a very militant type of coach” in ‘Hitman for Hire: A year in the life of a franchise cricketer’ podcast.

Also Read | Axar Patel gives injury update; explains walking away midway of DC vs KKR clash