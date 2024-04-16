Is Hardik Pandya not among India's 'best 15 players' for T20 World Cup? Ex-cricketer's post stirs up speculation
Venkatesh Prasad's tweet has triggered speculation that the Mumbai Indians' skipper, Hardik Pandya, may not feature in the T20 World Cup squad
As Hardik Pandya faces criticism for his poor bowling and captaincy, former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad's tweet on “top 15 players" for the T20 World Cup has triggered speculation that the Mumbai Indians' skipper may not feature in the squad. In his tweet, Venkatesh Prasad has also asserted how it was important to pick the best ones for the upcoming tournament.