As Hardik Pandya faces criticism for his poor bowling and captaincy, former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad's tweet on “top 15 players" for the T20 World Cup has triggered speculation that the Mumbai Indians' skipper may not feature in the squad. In his tweet, Venkatesh Prasad has also asserted how it was important to pick the best ones for the upcoming tournament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I hope and pray that the best 15 T20 players in India are on the plane for the T20 World Cup. We can win the tournament with the talent we have but important to pick the best," Venkatesh Prasad said, setting off the speculative reactions.

An X user, going by the ‘Incognito’ handle name, reacted to Venkatesh Prasad's tweet and said, “It means Hardik Pandya should not be selected for T20 WC. But, he will be there." Another one said, “Remove Hardik Pandya from that 15 please." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Picking best side is the primary job to ensure the trophy. I don't think we should include Hardhik Pandiya in our team. He is in horrible form," another X user said.

“…which means NOT to pick pandya, kohli, any Iyer…pick kishan/pant…give sky another chance along with lomror, dube, rinku, abhishek sharma. This is the cup they MUST try out new talent. out with the old, in with the new," one said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hardik Pandya has come at the receiving end of severe criticism as Mumbai Indians' faced fourth loss in the ongoing IPL 2024, this time to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He has also been booed and heckled by fans ever since he took over MI captaincy for IPL 2024.

As MI suffered another loss, Hardik Pandya came in the line of fire of Sunil Gavaskar who slammed him for his "absolutely ordinary bowling and ordinary captaincy" so far.

Speaking during the innings break, Sunil Gavaskar said, “Oh, absolutely ordinary bowling, ordinary captaincy. They should have been restricted despite the fact that Ruturaj Gaikwad had batted so well along with Shivam Dube. I do believe that they should have been restricted to 185-190." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Probably the worst kind of bowling that I've seen for a long, long time," he said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!