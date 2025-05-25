Is Josh Hazlewood back? Royal Challengers Bengaluru give major update | Watch video

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has dropped a major update on fast bowler Josh Hazlewood's return to the squad for the remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Hazlewood had sustained a shoulder injury and returned to his country, Australia for rehab during the league's one-week suspension.

RCB lost their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad by a huge margin of 42 runs. The team missed the presence of its highest wicket-taker in the clash. Josh had last played a match on April 27, against Delhi Capitals (DC), when he scalped two wickets.

Update on Josh Hazlewood's return Royal Challengers Bengaluru shared a social media post giving an update on Hazlewood's return to the squad.

The team first shared a post with a picture of the Australian Cricket kit bag and a caption, “Lost and Found.”

The fans couldn't keep calm and all the speculations started regarding Hazlewood's return. The team dropped a video with an announcement providing a major boost to the RCB camp.

The post read, “Good to be back! Hope to get the ball rolling again and start practice tomorrow - Josh Hazlewood"

Josh Hazlewood’s comeback The IPL resumed on May 17 after a week-long break due to safety concerns amid growing tension between India and Pakistan. Many international players including Hazlewood, had headed back to their home countries. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the new schedule with the final set to be played on June 3.

Hazlewood who sustained a shoulder injury has now recovered. He had also been training in Brisbane for the World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa.

Cricket Australia's statement Cricket Australia had earlier expressed support for its players’ choices regarding the IPL. “Cricket Australia will support players in their individual decisions whether to return to India or not,” CA stated.

RCB bowling and the return of Hazlewood Hazlewood’s return will be a major boost for the team as he is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025, with 18 scalps even after playing just 10 matches. The next most successful wicket-taker for RCB is spinner Krunal Pandya (15 wickets), and Yash Dayal (10 wickets)is their next most successful fast bowler.