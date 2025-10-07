Is LeBron James retiring? NBA legend teases ‘the second decision’ ahead of major announcement

LeBron James has once again sent the sporting world into a frenzy, teasing what could be one of the biggest announcements of his career — and possibly, his retirement from basketball.

Is NBA legend LeBron James retiring? The 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star, set to begin his record-breaking 23rd NBA season, shared a cryptic post on social media over the weekend, announcing a major reveal scheduled for Tuesday, October 7 at noon Eastern.

He captioned the post with the hashtag #TheSecondDecision, a playful nod to his infamous 2010 televised special ‘The Decision’, during which he revealed his move to the Miami Heat.

In the short video accompanying the post, James is seen walking across a dimly lit basketball court toward an empty chair before sitting down opposite an unseen interviewer — a clear echo of the original Decision setup hosted by Jim Gray fourteen years ago. The caption teased that this would be “the decision of all decisions (sic),” heightening speculation about what’s to come.

Why do fans think that LeBron might be retiring? James, who turns 41 in December, has faced growing questions about his future in the sport, especially after hinting earlier this year that the “end is a lot sooner than later.”

One fan wrote on X, “please LeBron don’t do this to me (sic),” while another person wrote, “Nah man please don’t retire (sic),” with a crying emoji.

Speaking at the Los Angeles Lakers’ media day on September 29, he said: “I’m excited about the opportunity to be able to play the game that I love for another season. However the journey lays out this year, I’m super-invested, because I don’t know when the end is. I know it’s a lot sooner than later.”

While many fans believe the upcoming announcement could mark his retirement, others suspect it may be related to a commercial venture. James, a global brand ambassador for Nike, Pepsi, and DraftKings, also collaborates with Amazon, which happens to be launching its latest Prime Day event on the same date.

Whether it’s a heartfelt farewell or another masterful marketing move, LeBron James has once again proven that he knows how to command the world’s attention — on and off the court.