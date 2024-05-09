Is this the greatest comeback team in sports?

Real Madrid was trailing by a goal in the dying moments against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night and heading for elimination from the Champions League. The 76,000 fans inside the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu were going wild—and only partially because they feared defeat.

Mostly it’s because they had seen this movie before.

Sure enough, the 14-time European champions scored in the 88th and 91st minutes to turn the game around and stun Bayern Munich, 2-1. Not only did the victory send the club to its sixth Champions League final in 11 years, where it will face Borussia Dortmund. It also cemented Real Madrid’s place as perhaps the greatest comeback team in sports.

“Well, it’s happened again," Real manager Carlo Ancelotti said. “It’s happened so often. Fans who push us on, a fantastic stadium, players who never stop believing—it’s simply something magical."

It’s also something that is hard to find comparisons for. In the NFL, Tom Brady was a one-man comeback machine, leading 14 game-winning drives in the postseason alone, including one that brought the New England Patriots’ back from the dead in Super Bowl LI after trailing the Atlanta Falcons 28-3. In baseball, the 2004 Boston Red Sox remain the only team to dig out from a 3-0 series hole to win a playoff series. In the NBA, that kind of turnaround is still unheard of.

But something about the regularity with which Real Madrid produces miracles sets it apart. It doesn’t depend on any single player, nor is there a clear explanation for it. At times the comebacks seem inevitable as Real’s forwards pound down the door. And at others, they require a huge slice of luck—like when Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer fumbled the ball in front of Joselu for the tying goal on Wednesday.

What they have in common is that no one is ever entirely surprised.

“As soon as we scored one," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said, “I absolutely knew we would—and could—go after the winner and actually get it."

The crazy part is that this doesn’t even rank as Madrid’s wildest Champions League comeback of the past decade. “The one against Manchester City is still bigger," Real defender Ferland Mendy told French television after the game. “This one is second."

The mind-bending night Mendy was referring to came two years ago, when Madrid trailed Man City 5-3 on aggregate with less than 30 seconds remaining in the second leg. Real then scored twice to force extra time before sinking a shell-shocked City to punch its ticket to the final.

But the list of epic comebacks goes on. Like the time Real scored twice after the 80th minute to edge past Chelsea in the second leg of the 2022 quarterfinals. Or the 93rd minute equalizer against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 final, which Real went on to win 4-1—to name just a couple.

The architects of Real Madrid’s success in Europe have historically been some of the greatest soccer players ever to walk the earth. In the 1950s, the club brought together magicians such as Alfredo di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas during Real’s streak of five consecutive European Cups. At the turn of the century, the so-called Galacticos team of Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, and Raul added their Champions League trophy to the cabinet. And then came the 2010s, defined by Cristiano Ronaldo.

So the most surprising part of Wednesday’s comeback wasn’t that it took place, but rather who made it happen. Both goals came courtesy a 34-year-old journeyman named Joselu.

He had been on Real’s books before, as a member of the reserve team from 2009 to 2012. During that time, he was promoted to the main squad for just one appearance. And that’s where his tally seemed set to end. Joselu bounced around teams in Germany, then to the decidedly unglamorous Stoke City in England, before moving on again. All told, he represented eight different clubs between the time he left Madrid in 2012 and the day Real came calling again last June. He had exactly zero club trophies to his name.

Real took him on loan for a season and shuffled him between the starting lineup and the bench. He was the perfect role player—useful in places, though unlikely to make much history in the famous white jersey.

That was before Wednesday night. Twice in the space of three minutes, Joselu popped up in the right place, at the right time to turn himself into a hero and prove that Real Madrid’s Champions League DNA was fully present in him too.

“This team simply never gives in," Joselu said. “Fighting until the final whistle is in our blood."

