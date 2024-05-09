Is this the greatest comeback team in sports?
SummaryReal Madrid produced yet another miracle in the dying moments of a Champions League match, scoring twice to advance to a 15th European Cup final and bolster a reputation as a team that can never be counted out.
Real Madrid was trailing by a goal in the dying moments against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night and heading for elimination from the Champions League. The 76,000 fans inside the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu were going wild—and only partially because they feared defeat.