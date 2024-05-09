Is this the greatest comeback team in sports?

He had been on Real’s books before, as a member of the reserve team from 2009 to 2012. During that time, he was promoted to the main squad for just one appearance. And that’s where his tally seemed set to end. Joselu bounced around teams in Germany, then to the decidedly unglamorous Stoke City in England, before moving on again. All told, he represented eight different clubs between the time he left Madrid in 2012 and the day Real came calling again last June. He had exactly zero club trophies to his name.