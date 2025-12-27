Subscribe

Is Travis Kelce retiring? Kansas City Chiefs star's comments after Broncos game spark speculation

If Travis Kelce retires, he will leave as a three-time Super Bowl champion, future Hall of Famer, and one of the greatest tight ends ever.

Aachal Maniyar
Published27 Dec 2025, 01:46 AM IST
Travis Kelce in action
Travis Kelce in action(Getty Images via AFP)
The future of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce remains uncertain following the team's Christmas Day loss to the Denver Broncos. Kelce has not announced retirement yet, but his post-game remarks and the emotional atmosphere at Arrowhead Stadium have fueled widespread discussion about whether the 36-year-old legend is playing his final NFL season.

Game Context: Kansas City Chiefs fall 20-13 in final home contest

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Broncos on December 25, 2025, in a prime-time matchup that ended in a 20-13 defeat. Kansas City, already eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the season, finished with a third-string quarterback due to injuries. The game marked the team's last at Arrowhead Stadium this year, leading many to wonder if it was Kelce's final home appearance after 13 remarkable seasons.

Fans gave Kelce a standing ovation as he left the field, with his fiancée, Taylor Swift, and mother Donna in attendance, adding to the poignant moment.

Travis Kelce's post-game quotes

Travis Kelce addressed the speculation directly but avoided a firm commitment. When asked about extra emotions in what could be his last home game, he initially lightened the mood, "Yeah, it's a Christmas game, baby."

He continued: “There's a whole lot of emotions, man. Have everybody in the world watching ya. Get to go out there with a guy, a young guy like Chris Oladokun. Prime-time television. Excited for him, excited for the guys around us. A lot of young guys getting opportunities to taste what this NFL life on a big stage feels like, and I just wanted to get out there and get a win for those guys, man.”

Pressed further, Kelce joked: "I was like, 'Man, if I could just win that. I wouldn't have to work another day in my life,'" referring to seeing the Powerball jackpot amount on his drive in.

More seriously, he said he has "just been focused on trying to win football games, man."

"I'll let that (retirement) be a decision that I make with my family, friends, the Chiefs organization, when the time comes," Kelce added.

Why retirement talk is heating up

At 36 and in the final year of his contract, Kelce has flirted with retirement before, only to return. This season's struggles, combined with off-field success, including his relationship with Swift and media ventures, have intensified rumours. The Chiefs' early playoff exit gives him time to decide, with one road game left against the Raiders.

 
 
