Ishan Kishan pulls off two stunning catches in T20 World Cup 2026 final vs New Zealand; watch

In the high-stakes ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Ishan Kishan delivered a masterclass in fielding, taking two spectacular catches that shifted momentum firmly in India's favour against New Zealand.

The defending champions posted a massive total of 255/5 after 20 overs, and New Zealand's chase got off to a shaky start. Kishan's athleticism in the outfield proved decisive early on.

Jasprit Bumrah strikes, Ishan Kishan dives to remove Rachin Ravindra Jasprit Bumrah, known for his lethal opening spells, struck with his very first ball of the innings. Bowling a 121km/h length delivery on leg stump, he tempted Rachin Ravindra into a pick-up flick. The New Zealand batter miscued it off the thick inside half, sending the ball soaring towards fine leg.

Ishan Kishan, positioned in the deep, sprinted forward and launched into a full-length dive. The ball popped out momentarily as his elbows hit the ground, but the pocket rocket held on to the ricochet with composure. Ravindra departed for 1(2), leaving New Zealand reeling at 32/2 in the powerplay.

Bumrah was ecstatic, running in delight before embracing his teammate. This breakthrough, combined with Axar Patel's early strikes, rocked the Kiwis.

Another boundary brilliance Varun Chakaravarthy then provided the next big moment in the 8.1 over. Tim Seifert, who had counter-attacked with a quick 52(26) including five sixes, targeted a short ball with a pull shot. It skewed off the thick inside half, flying flat towards the corner.

Ishan Kishan, now near the ropes, ran to his right, checked his momentum at the last second to stay inside the boundary, and pouched it cleanly. He balanced himself before securing the rebound. The crowd erupted, with Indian flags waving wildly as celebrations resembled a title win. Seifert's exit left New Zealand in deep trouble at 72/5.

These grabs highlighted Kishan's sharpness and awareness in the outfield. His efforts, alongside India's bowling discipline, put the hosts on the brink of a historic three-peat and home triumph.

India vs New Zealand: T20 World Cup playing XIs India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah