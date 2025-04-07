Ishant Sharma breaches IPL Code of Conduct, slapped fine of 25% of match fees; here’s why

Ishant Sharma has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct during Gujarat Titans' game against Mumbai Indians on April 6, Sunday. The penalty was imposed as the GT bowler admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2.

"Ishant Sharma, Bowler, Gujarat Titans has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday," IPL released a statement.

"Ishant Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," the statement further added.

Article 2.2 relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match". Ishant admitted to and accepted match referee Javagal Srinath's final decision.

Ishant Sharma in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Match Ishant Sharma conceded 53 runs in the four overs at an economy of 13.20 and failed to scalp a wicket.

Ishant Sharma in IPL 2025 so far Matches played: 3

Balls bowled: 48

Wickets taken: 1

Runs conceded: 97

Economy rate: 12.13

BBM: 1/27

SRH vs GT match Coming to bat first SRH batters struggled to put a big total on the board due to the collapse in the batting line-up. Mohammed Siraj, who was named the Player of the Match, took a four-wicket haul in the game. SRH managed to score 152/8 in 20 overs. Powered by Shubman Gill's 61-run knockoff 43 balls and Washington Sundar's 35 off 16 deliveries, GT batters chased the target in just 16.4 overs. With the win, GT jumped to the second position on the IPL's Points Table.

Full Squads Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Simarjeet Singh, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Eshan MalingaSupport

