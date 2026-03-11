Isiah Pacheco signs with Detroit Lions to pair with Jahmyr Gibbs after Kansas City Chiefs departure

The Detroit Lions have bolstered their backfield by agreeing to terms with former Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. This move comes shortly after the team traded David Montgomery to the Houston Texans, addressing a key need behind star Jahmyr Gibbs.

Pacheco, 27, joins Detroit as a physical, proven runner ready to complement Gibbs' explosive style. Notably, the agreement is set to become official at the start of the new league year.

Filling the David Montgomery void The Detroit Lions parted ways with David Montgomery last week in a trade to the Houston Texans that brought back offensive lineman Juice Scruggs and draft picks. Montgomery had been a reliable power back, but the front office sought fresh options to keep the ground game strong.

Isiah Pacheco steps into that role as a tough, tenacious runner. Drafted by the Chiefs in the seventh round (251st overall) in 2022, he quickly rose to prominence. He took over as a starter midway through his rookie year, outpacing former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

His approach helped Kansas City secure two straight Super Bowl titles, cementing the franchise as a modern dynasty. Pacheco contributed in big moments, bringing grit to the Chiefs' offense alongside Patrick Mahomes.

Injury challenges and recent form Isiah Pacheco's career hit a snag in Week 2 of the 2024 season when he suffered a broken fibula in his right leg. The injury sidelined him for 10 games and impacted his explosiveness upon return.

In 2025, across 13 games, he recorded 462 rushing yards and two total touchdowns. He lacked any rushes of 20+ yards, a drop from his 2023 peak of 935 yards and nine touchdowns.

Despite the dip, Pacheco's physical running style remains appealing. Analysts see him as a strong fit in Detroit's scheme, providing a change-of-pace option to Gibbs while handling early-down work.

A fresh start in Detroit Lions Leaving Kansas City after the Chiefs signed Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III as their new lead back opened the door for Pacheco. Detroit's aggressive offseason moves show commitment to staying competitive in the NFC North.

Pairing Pacheco with Gibbs creates a versatile duo, one dynamic and elusive, the other bruising and reliable. This could keep defenses guessing and support quarterback Jared Goff's play-action game.