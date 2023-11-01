It Isn’t Just Golf. The Justice Department Is Very, Very Interested in Sports.
The biggest and most powerful leagues in the country are under unprecedented scrutiny from U.S. antitrust enforcers.
In January of this year, executives from the Big3 basketball league met with Justice Department officials in Washington to present their case: that the National Basketball Association was violating federal antitrust law. The meeting, according to people familiar with the matter, included Jonathan Kanter, the Biden administration’s assistant attorney general for antitrust, who often likes to reference his own sports fandom.