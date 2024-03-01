‘It took MS Dhoni 20 years...let him…': What did Sourav Ganguly say on Sunil Gavaskar calling Dhruv Jurel ‘another MSD'
As Dhruv Jurel receives praise for his performance in the fourth Test against England, Sunil Gavaskar called him the next MS Dhoni while Sourav Ganguly comments on Jurel's talent and potential.
Dhruv Jurel who played a stellar role in India's match-winning performance in the fourth Test against England has been receiving praises from the cricket fraternity. Recently, Sunil Gavaskar had called Jurel as the next Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the making. On his now, Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has now commented on Jurel's talent and has advised patience in comparison with Dhoni's journey. “MS Dhoni is in a different league," the former Indian cricket captain said.