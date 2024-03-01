Hello User
Business News/ Sports / ‘It took MS Dhoni 20 years...let him…': What did Sourav Ganguly say on Sunil Gavaskar calling Dhruv Jurel ‘another MSD'

‘It took MS Dhoni 20 years...let him…': What did Sourav Ganguly say on Sunil Gavaskar calling Dhruv Jurel ‘another MSD'

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • As Dhruv Jurel receives praise for his performance in the fourth Test against England, Sunil Gavaskar called him the next MS Dhoni while Sourav Ganguly comments on Jurel's talent and potential.

Ranchi: India's Dhruv Jurel plays a shot during the third day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, in Ranchi, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Dhruv Jurel who played a stellar role in India's match-winning performance in the fourth Test against England has been receiving praises from the cricket fraternity. Recently, Sunil Gavaskar had called Jurel as the next Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the making. On his now, Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has now commented on Jurel's talent and has advised patience in comparison with Dhoni's journey. “MS Dhoni is in a different league," the former Indian cricket captain said.

Speaking on Jurel's comparision with MSD, Ganguly told RevSportz that, “Dhruv Jurel… what a Test match he had under pressure on a difficult wicket. There is huge talent and if you miss you and you go back down in the ladder, it will be very hard to come back. MS Dhoni is in a different league. Jurel has talent; there's no doubt about it. But it took MS Dhoni 20 years to be MS Dhoni. Rather 15 years for Dhoni to be Dhoni. So let him [Jurel] play. Jurel's ability to play spin, pace and most importantly to perform under pressure. That's what you look for in a youngster."

(More details awaited)

