'It was one of those days you get rewards': Bhuvneshwar Kumar on RCBs dominant outing

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a nine-wicket victory against the Delhi Capitals (DC) to log their sixth victory of the season on Monday night in New Delhi.

After restricting the Delhi Capitals to 75/10, RCB put on the second-quickest run chase in IPL history to cruise home in 6.3 overs and nine wickets in hand.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) and Josh Hazlewood (4/12) struck early to put the away side firmly in the driver's seat.

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Hazelwood put on his best figures in the IPL and took home the Player of the Match Award, as per a release from RCB.

Reflecting on their display with the new ball, Assistant Coach Omkar Salvi said, "It's a great exhibition of swing and seam. They were world-class with the ball."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, speaking on the conditions and early movement, said, "There's been a bit of swing around this season. I'm not sure if it's the ball or the surfaces. When it moves, and you pick up a few wickets early, it makes things much easier later on. It was a good batting wicket, and the ball was coming on nicely, but there was still enough swing. It was one of those days where you get rewards, edges or bowled, and we were lucky to get those early breakthroughs."

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Reflecting on the surface and workload, he added, "It was a bit of a surprise, especially after the last game where it was 250-plus. Once we saw the movement, we wanted to make the most of it."

Highlighting Bhuvneshwar's influence, Hazelwood said, "Bhuvi was outstanding, has been the whole time, really. Purple cap winner now. Just the swing -- he's so skilful. Swings the ball both ways."

Krunal Pandya also emphasised the quality on display, "There was just an exceptional skill set in what Bhuvi and Hazelwood did. The way they bowled -- whatever I say is very little. It was something very special."

Pandya further added, "Every game, people are talking about big sixes and teams scoring 200-250. And then you get a game where two world-class bowlers from both ends pick up six wickets in the power play, which is quite different for everyone to see. That's the quality they possess, and we are glad that they are in our team."

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