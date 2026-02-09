Italy enjoys a record-breaking day at the Winter Olympics by claiming medals in five events

MILAN (AP) — This could turn out to be Italy’s best Winter Olympics ever after a record-breaking day on home snow and ice.

The host nation picked up five medals on Sunday, the most Italy has ever won in a single day at the Winter Olympics.

Ski star Sofia Goggia kicked it off with a bronze medal in the women’s downhill and Lucia Dalmasso was also third in snowboarding’s parallel giant slalom.

The Italy team won silver in the mixed relay biathlon race and Riccardo Lorello claimed bronze in the men’s speedskating 5,000 meters.

The official twitter account for the Milan Cortina Games proclaimed it to be Italy’s best day in Winter Olympics history. And that was before Dominik Fischnaller won bronze in men’s singles luge.

“Competing at home is definitely something unique. The fans did their part,” Lorello said. “I’m very happy to have put the cherry on top tonight. And I’m proud of all of my Italian teammates in the other sports.”

Italy has eight medals after just two days of medal events, with the host nation winning gold, silver and bronze on Saturday. It could also claim another medal in the figure skating team event later Sunday.

The Azzurri are almost halfway to their best ever tally at a Winter Games, that was 20 at Lillehammer in 1994.

Italy won 11 medals the last time it hosted the Games, in Turin in 2006. It claimed 17 in Beijing four years ago.

At a ceremony in October to mark 100 days to go until the start of the Milan Cortina Games, Italian Olympic Committee president Luciano Buonfiglio said Italy was aiming for a minimum target of 19 medals.

