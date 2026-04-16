'Its about execution': Josh Hazlewood after RCBs clinical win over LSG

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] April 16 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Josh Hazlewood praised his team's disciplined performance after their win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an IPL 2026 match in Bengaluru, highlighting the bowlers' execution and adaptability on a slower wicket.

Speaking on JioHotstar after the match, Hazlewood said conditions at home were slightly different and required a more controlled approach, especially after RCB opted to bowl first.

"We probably struggled a little bit in the first half of last year in home games. So, it's nice to win the toss and have a bowl first. It's a slightly different wicket than what we're used to, a little slower, probably a bit up and down. So, it's quite tough for batting. I thought the way we chased the total down was very good to watch. All our batters are in good form and confident, and to chase the score down pretty quickly on a wicket like that is huge," Hazlewood said.

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He also credited the team's bowling communication and clarity in execution, particularly praising senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for guiding the attack in the early overs.

"You don't have to try too much. It's very simple in planning, but it's just about execution, and putting the ball in the right areas. Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) summed up the conditions in that first over, and then there were a few field changes here and there. The communication within the bowling group, in particular, especially from Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), who bowls first up, is a real strength of ours," he added.

"It's probably why we did so well in our away games last year. I don't have the skills of someone like Bumrah or others with slower balls, so you've got to make it up on the run. I keep working on a few different things in training all the time, and hopefully, bring them in when we need them. In this game, it was more about being accurate, hitting the right length, even using a few cross-seam deliveries, and just keeping it simple," Hazlewood concluded.

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Rasikh Salam Dar, along with a majestic bowling masterclass from Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood, led a clinical bowling performance as LSG were bundled out for a modest 146 against the defending champions, RCB.

In reply, Kohli anchored the chase with a fluent 49, while skipper Rajat Patidar (27) and Jitesh Sharma (23) chipped in with brisk contributions, guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a comfortable chase as they reached 149/5 in just 15.1 overs.