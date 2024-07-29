It’s called place of skulls. It’s the most terrifying venue in Olympic history
Joshua Robinson , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Jul 2024, 11:28 AM IST
SummaryTeahupo’o is one of the world’s deadliest waves. Winning gold means pushing its boundaries.
Before Olympic surfers actually see the Teahupo’o wave arrive, in those final pristine moments of calm before all hell breaks loose, they will hear it coming.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less