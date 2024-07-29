The choice by the Paris organizers to rope in such a remote overseas territory was one of the biggest surprises of this Olympics. The sport is only making its second appearance in the Games, after debuting in Tokyo in 2021, and is turning the event into a virtual tour of the world’s most breathtaking surf meccas. Los Angeles in 2028 will have the entire California shoreline to choose from and Brisbane 2032 has the surfing paradise of Australia’s Gold Coast in its backyard.