Ivan Rakitic, former Barcelona, Croatia midfielder announces retirement at 37

Ivan Rakitic, one of the most celebrated midfielders, announced his retirement from professional football on Monday (July 7) at the age of 37. The Croatian star, known for his illustrious career at FC Barcelona and Sevilla, shared an emotional message via social media, reflecting on a career that spanned nearly two decades.

Ivan Rakitic's journey Born in Switzerland to Croatian parents, Ivan Rakitic began his professional career at FC Basel, where he showcased his talent. His move to Schalke 04 in 2007 marked his ascent in European football, but it was in Spain where he truly came into the limelight.

After joining Sevilla in 2011 for €2.5 million, Rakitic became a star, captaining the team and leading them to the 2014 Europa League title. His performances earned him a €18 million transfer to FC Barcelona in 2014, where he would achieve the pinnacle of his career.

A golden era at Barcelona Rakitic’s six seasons at Barcelona (2014–2020) were remarkable. Under coach Luis Enrique, he played a significant role in the club’s historic 2015 treble, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League.

His opening goal in the Champions League final against Juventus in Berlin remains a defining moment for Barca fans.

“Then came Barca. You made me live a dream I wouldn’t even have dared to imagine,” Rakitic wrote in his heartfelt retirement message, reflecting on playing alongside legends like Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Andrés Iniesta.

Over his time at Barcelona, Rakitic made 310 appearances, scored 36 goals, and won 13 trophies, including four La Liga titles and four Copa del Reys.

A Return to Sevilla and after that After leaving Barcelona in 2020, Rakitic returned to Sevilla, where he added another Europa League title in 2023. His final seasons saw him play for Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League and Hajduk Split in his native Croatia, fulfilling a personal dream.

“Football, you gave me more than I could ever imagine,” he wrote, expressing gratitude for a career that included 17 trophies across his clubs.

Rakitic's performance for Croatia Rakitic’s contributions extended to the international stage, where he earned 106 caps for Croatia and played a key role in their 2018 World Cup final run. Though he retired from international football in 2019, his legacy with the national team remains strong.

