Ivan Toney's brace hands Al Nassr first loss in Saudi Pro League 2025-26

The Saudi Pro League delivered another thrilling encounter on Friday (January 2) as Al-Ahli edged out league leaders Al Nassr 3-2 in a fiery clash at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. English striker Ivan Toney stole the show with a quickfire brace, ending Al Nassr's unbeaten run and opening the door for rivals Al Hilal to claim top spot.

Early dominance Al-Ahli wasted no time asserting control, exploiting Al Nassr's high defensive line. The home side nearly scored in the opening minute when Galeno hit the crossbar. They didn't have to wait long, Toney tapped in a low cross from Galeno in the 7th minute for 1-0.

Just 13 minutes later, Toney doubled the lead. He latched onto a precise long ball from Ali Majrashi, beat the offside trap, and coolly slotted past goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aqidi. Al-Ahli's counter-attacking prowess left Cristiano Ronaldo's side reeling at 2-0.

Al Nassr fight back to level scores Al Nassr found a way back through an unlikely hero: center-back Abdulelah Al Amri. In the 31st minute, his speculative long-range shot squirmed through the legs of Al-Ahli keeper Abdulrahman Al Sanbi, an embarrassing error that halved the deficit.

Momentum shifted, and Al Amri turned saviour again just before halftime. He rose highest to head home Marcelo Brozovic's corner, making it 2-2. Toney nearly completed a hat-trick in added time but struck the post, leaving the teams level at the break.

Demiral seals the win amid late drama The second half saw Al-Ahli regain the initiative. In the 55th minute, Toney turned provider with an acrobatic touch from Matheus Goncalves' free-kick, teeing up Merih Demiral for a close-range header that proved the winner.

Al Nassr dominated possession thereafter but lacked cutting edge. Ronaldo, usually the focal point, had a quiet night, his only notable effort an off-target header. Frustrations boiled over in stoppage time, with red cards for Al-Ahli's Ali Majrashi (slapping Joao Felix) and Al Nassr's Nawaf Boushal (foul as last man).