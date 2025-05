‘I’ve given it everything I had,’ Virat Kohli bids goodbye to Test Cricket with heartfelt message | Read full note here

Cricketer Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket after 14 years, expressing gratitude for the lessons and memories. He highlighted his personal connection to the game, how the journey has shaped him, and the importance of the experiences shared during these years.

Virat shared a picture in his Test Cricket Jersey and wrote, “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.”