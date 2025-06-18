Jack Draper reacts to Emma Raducanu’s partnership with Carlos Alcaraz for US Open doubles, says ‘I don’t blame her’

Tennis fans across the world are excited with the announcement of the initial 16 teams for the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship, set to begin on August 19. Interestingly, Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu's pairing caught attention.

While some fans celebrated this high-profile partnership, others hoped Raducanu would team up with fellow British star player Jack Draper, for a homegrown collaboration. Draper, who is currently dazzling at the HSBC Championships at the Queen's Club in London, reacted to Raducanu's partnership.

Jack Draper’s response Jack Draper addressed questions about why he and Raducanu, Britain’s top-ranked players, didn’t join forces for the US Open. The 23-year-old responded in a press conference.

“Yeah, I mean, a wise person once told me you should find the best partner, and that's what she did in Alcaraz. I don't blame her at all for that,” said Draper.

“I think she will have a lot of fun playing with Carlos. He's obviously the best player in the world, probably right now, along with Jannik Sinner. Great at doubles, as well. Saw that with Rafa Nadal at the Olympics. She's gone about and chosen the best partner, for sure. Hopefully, they do well," he added.

Jack Draper’s road to recovery Draper faced challenges with injuries before the opening match at the HSBC Championships. Earlier this season, he battled recurring shoulder and wrist issues that forced him to miss key tournaments. Through dedicated rehabilitation and a cautious return to training, Draper has regained his form.

Victory in the Round of 16 Jack Draper’s performance at the HSBC Championships has been a highlight of his grass court season. In the Round of 16, he delivered a commanding performance, securing victory against Alexei Popyrin.

Looking ahead to the US Open 2025 As the US Open approaches, Jack Draper, on the other hand, will be looking forward to his pairing with WTA No. 4 Qinwen Zheng. The US Open mixed doubles will be held as a standalone event on 19-20 August before the hard-court Grand Slam begins on 24 August.

16 teams have entered the US Open mixed doubles and the initial entries are as follows Emma Navarro and Jannik Sinner

Zheng Qinwen and Jack Draper

Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul

Jasmine Paolini and Lorenzo Musetti

Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz

Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev

Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe

Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov

Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz

Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev

Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic

Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori