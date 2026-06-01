Jack Leiter strikes out 10 and Rangers score 4 runs in 1st inning to sweep struggling Royals, 6-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jack Leiter struck out 10 in 5 2/3 scoreless innings and Ezequiel Duran tripled home two in a four-run first as the Texas Rangers earned their second series sweep this season with a 6-3 victory Sunday over the reeling Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City (22-37) has lost six in a row and nine of 11. The Royals have won only seven road games, fewest in the majors.

Josh Jung doubled with one out in the first against Michael Wacha (4-3), and Jake Burger drew a two-out walk. Duran hit a shot off the wall in left field that bounced away from Isaac Collins for a 2-0 lead. Alejandro Osuna added an RBI single before scoring on Kyle Higashioka's double to cap the rally.

Jung had a two-run single with the bases loaded in the fourth to make it 6-0. It was his 19th multihit game this season.

Leiter (3-4) allowed two hits while striking out nine through the first five innings. He fanned three in the fourth and struck out the side in the fifth. Bobby Witt Jr. reached base in the fourth when he struck out on a wild pitch.

Witt singled and stole his 17th base in the sixth before Leiter exited after walking Jac Caglianone. Jalen Beeks came in and retired Collins on a lineout to center to end the inning.

Leiter permitted three hits and walked two. Jacob Latz allowed a double to Witt in the ninth before securing his seventh save in nine opportunities.

Michael Massey scored on Lane Thomas' single in the seventh and then hit a two-run homer — his fourth — in the eighth to account for the Royals' runs.

Wacha allowed six runs and eight hits with four walks in five innings.

Royals RHP Luinder Avila will be the opener Monday in Cincinnati opposite Reds RHP Chase Burns (7-1, 1.96 ERA).

Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (3-4, 3.77 ERA) starts Monday in St. Louis against RHP Michael McGreevy (3-4, 2.98).