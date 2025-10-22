Jack Nicklaus wins $50M defamation lawsuit against former business partners; all you need to know

Golf icon Jack Nicklaus, celebrated for his 18 major championships, has won a significant $50 million defamation lawsuit against his former business partners at Nicklaus Companies. The verdict, delivered by a six-person jury in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Monday (October 20), marks a significant moment in the legal battle that has captured the attention of the sports and business worlds.

Notably, the jury ruled that the Nicklaus Companies damaged the reputation of the 85-year-old golf legend, exposing him to “ridicule, hatred, mistrust, distrust, or contempt.”

Details about the defamation claims The lawsuit centered on allegations that Nicklaus Companies, along with its owner and executive chairman, Howard Milstein, and executive Andrew O’Brien, spread false and damaging stories about Nicklaus.

According to the complaint, the defendants falsely claimed that Nicklaus was considering a $750 million deal to join the controversial Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf League. Additionally, they allegedly suggested that Nicklaus was suffering from dementia and was no longer mentally capable of managing his business affairs.

These claims, Nicklaus argued, were not only untrue but also deeply harmful to his carefully cultivated reputation as both a legendary athlete and a respected humanitarian.

Eugene Stearns, Nicklaus’ attorney, emphasized the golfer’s lifelong commitment to integrity and helping others.

“He deserved better than what he got, and we’re pleased that the jury addressed the particular circumstances that were so annoying,” Stearns said.

Also Read | Ryder Cup controversy: How heckling US crowds dishonoured golf

Details about the defense’s counterarguments Attorneys for Nicklaus Companies maintained that the executives never intended to defame Nicklaus. They argued that the case was fundamentally a business dispute rather than a deliberate attack on the golfer’s character. The defense claimed that no tangible harm was done to Nicklaus’ reputation and questioned why a company bearing his name would seek to tarnish his image.

Despite these arguments, the jury found the company liable, though it did not hold Milstein or O’Brien personally responsible.

Background of the dispute The legal battle stems from Jack Nicklaus’ association with Nicklaus Companies, which he joined in 2007 as part of a $145 million deal. Over time, tensions arose, leading Nicklaus to part ways with the company and pursue his renowned golf course design business independently.

Earlier in 2025, a New York judge dismissed a separate lawsuit filed by Nicklaus Companies, which sought to prevent Nicklaus from using his name, image, and likeness for his design ventures.

The ruling allowed Nicklaus to continue designing golf courses under his own brand, while Nicklaus Companies retained rights to market clothing and equipment with the “Jack Nicklaus” logo.