Seth Jones injury forces roster change: Jackson LaCombe joins Team USA for 2026 Olympics

Team USA has announced a key roster adjustment ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, with Florida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones ruled out due to an upper-body injury. Anaheim Ducks blueliner Jackson LaCombe will step in as his replacement on the men's hockey squad.

The change marked a setback for one of the team's experienced defensemen but opened the door for a rising star in LaCombe. This comes as NHL players return to Olympic competition for the first time since 2014, heightening excitement for the tournament in Italy.

Injury details and timeline Seth Jones suffered the injury during the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic on January 2 at loanDepot park in Miami. He was struck near the left collarbone by a shot from New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere, which deflected off Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola's stick at 7:54 of the first period.

The 31-year-old has been a standout for Florida this season, posting 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 40 games. Panthers coach Paul Maurice provided an update earlier, saying, “There was originally a week-to-week idea. Then it was 2-4 [weeks] or whatever, but it will be the full extent of that.”

The injury has sidelined Jones long enough to miss the Olympics, prompting USA Hockey to make the switch.

Jackson LaCombe's form Jackson LaCombe brings solid form and international experience to the Team USA blue line. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a breakout campaign with the Ducks, recording 31 points (six goals, 25 assists) in 49 games this season. Drafted 39th overall in 2019, he has 91 points (22 goals, 69 assists) across 197 NHL regular-season games.

LaCombe helped the United States capture gold at the 2025 IIHF World Championships. While he did not participate in the 4 Nations Face-Off, his recent play earned him consideration.

Team USA's Olympic outlook Team USA, featuring stars like Auston Matthews, Jack Hughes, and the Tkachuk brothers, sits in Group C. They open against Latvia on February 12, followed by Denmark on February 14 and Germany on February 15.

The format includes three preliminary games per group, with the three group winners and the best second-place team advancing directly to the quarterfinals. The remaining teams play qualification games. The gold medal final is set for February 22.