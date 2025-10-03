Jackson LaCombe secures Anaheim Ducks' richest contract worth $72M; all you need to now about deal

Jackson LaCombe contract: Boasting a $9 million average annual value (AAV), this deal stands as the richest in Ducks’ history.

Aachal Maniyar
Published3 Oct 2025, 01:18 AM IST
Jackson LaCombe #2 of the Anaheim Ducks blocks a shot by Kasper Halttunen #14 of the San Jose Sharks during the first period of a pre-season game at Honda Center on September 29, 2025 in Anaheim, California.
Jackson LaCombe #2 of the Anaheim Ducks blocks a shot by Kasper Halttunen #14 of the San Jose Sharks during the first period of a pre-season game at Honda Center on September 29, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Anaheim Ducks have set a new franchise record by signing defenseman Jackson LaCombe to an eight-year, $72 million contract extension, announced on Thursday. Boasting a $9 million average annual value (AAV), this deal stands as the richest in Ducks’ history, solidifying LaCombe’s role as the backbone of Anaheim’s rebuilding efforts.

(More to follow)

