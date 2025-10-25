Jacksonville Jaguars listening to trade calls for Brian Thomas Jr ahead of NFL deadline - Report

The NFL trade deadline is set for November 5, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly open to discussions involving second-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Amid a challenging start to the season, the team is fielding calls on the talented pass-catcher.

Journey of Brian Thomas Jr so far Brian Thomas Jr made an immediate impact in his 2024 debut season, standing out in one of the NFL's most talented wide receiver draft classes. The former LSU standout finished third in the league with 1,282 receiving yards and tied for sixth with 10 touchdowns, delivering a breakout performance that ranked among the best in Jacksonville Jaguars history.

The Jaguars aimed to build on that success by selecting Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 draft. The move, which cost a 2026 first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns, was expected to create a formidable duo, forcing defenses to divide their attention and open up opportunities for Thomas.

Through seven games this season, however, the results have fallen short. Thomas has recorded just one game with more than five receptions and at least 90 yards, compared to six such performances in 2024. His struggles are evident in key metrics; among players with at least 50 targets, Thomas ranks near the bottom with a 41.8% success rate and a 49.1% catch rate. Only Cleveland's Jerry Jeudy fares worse, at 32.7% success and 42.3% catch rate on 52 targets.

A primary issue has been ball security. Thomas leads the NFL with nine drops on 55 targets, contributing to his inefficiency in a Jaguars offense still adjusting under new coordinator Liam Coen.

Trade talks emerge amid team's early struggles According to The Athletic's report, the Jaguars are "listening on calls" regarding Thomas. This development comes as no surprise, given the team's 3-4 record and depleted draft capital following the Hunter trade.

Rival teams may see an opportunity to acquire a proven young talent at a reduced cost during his temporary downturn. Despite the interest, Jacksonville has strong reasons to retain Thomas.

At 23 years old, he is under team control on his rookie contract through 2027, with a fifth-year option available in 2028. Trading him now would mean selling low on a player who demonstrated elite potential just one year ago.

FAQs 1. Is Brian Thomas Jr actually being traded by the Jaguars? No, a trade is "highly unlikely" per reports. The team is simply listening to calls but values the 23-year-old's long-term potential on his rookie deal.

2. Why are teams inquiring about Thomas during his slump? Contenders view it as a buy-low chance on a 2024 breakout star (1,282 yards, 10 TDs). His nine drops and efficiency dips are seen as temporary for a young talent.