IPL 2025: England cricketer set to leave RCB; Bengaluru signs 360-degree batter Tim Seifert as replacement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have two matches remaining in the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and are the strong contenders to make it to the top two positions in the points table. Jacob Bethell, who played two significant knocks for the team is set to leave for national duties after RCB's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23. The franchise has signed a temporary replacement for him.

Jacob Bethell's replacement "Royal Challengers Bengaluru have signed Tim Seifert as Jacob Bethell is set to leave from TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 to join the England team," IPL stated in a release.

Tim Seifert will join the RCB squad on the 24th of May, 2025. The franchise signed him for an amount of ₹2 crore.

Who is Tim Seifert? Tim Seifert is a New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter. He has played 66 T20Is and has amassed 1540 runs. The 30-year-old has registered the highest score of 97* and has smashed 10 fifties. He has hit 131 fours and 80 sixes. He has taken 36 catches in his career so far.

IPL suspension and international tournaments The IPL was suspended for a week due to escalating tensions at the border between India and Pakistan. The league's dates have been revised but are clashing with a few international tournaments. While the first qualifier will be played on May 29, the final is scheduled for June 3. As a result, many overseas players are going back to their countries.

Also Read | RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 tickets: How and where to buy tickets for Ekana Stadium game

The revised IPL schedule overlaps with two bilateral series. West Indies and Ireland will lock horns in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series from May 21 to May 25, followed by another three ODIs against England from May 29 to June 3. Moreover, the World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa is scheduled for June 11.

Temporary replacement rules for IPL 2025 According to the updated rules, any temporary replacements signed after the IPL's suspension will not be eligible for retention in the 2026 season.

"Given the non-availability of certain foreign players, Temporary Replacement Players will be allowed until the conclusion of this tournament," the IPL stated.

"This decision is subject to the condition that the Temporary Replacement players will not be eligible for retention in the next season." the statement further added.