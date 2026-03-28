Jacob Duffy off to dream start in IPL 2026 during RCB vs SRH opener; internet reacts ‘Great replacement of Hazelwood’

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy announced his arrival in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a sensational spell on debut, ripping through Sunrisers Hyderabad's explosive opening lineup and leaving the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans in raptures at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Duffy, who was picked by RCB at his base price of INR 2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction, delivered a match-defining performance in the season opener. Bowling with raw pace and sharp bounce, the 31-year-old right-arm fast-medium bowler claimed three wickets inside the powerplay, reducing SRH to 49/3 in just 6 overs.

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Jacob Duffy dismantles SRH's destructive top order The carnage began in the third over. Jacob Duffy's short ball hurried Abhishek Sharma 7(8), who has struggled with form recently. The Hyderabad opener attempted a pull but lost his shape, sending a thick top edge to Jitesh Sharma, who settled under the skier for a safe catch.

Just five balls later, Duffy struck again. Travis Head, known for his aggressive starts, went for a flat pull off another short delivery but found Phil Salt at deep backward square leg. Salt completed a well-judged reverse-cup catch, sending the dangerous left-hander back for 11 (9).

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The hat-trick of wickets came in the fifth over when Nitish Kumar Reddy 1 (6) tried to swing across the line without footwork. The top edge flew to mid-wicket, where debutant Abhinandan Singh took a stylish catch and celebrated with swagger by throwing the ball away.

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The Chinnaswamy crowd erupted with every wicket as RCB's bowling unit, led by the debutant, put SRH in early trouble. Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen were left to rebuild, but the damage was done.

Social media reacts Social media exploded with praise for Jacob Duffy's fiery spell. Fans quickly dubbed him a "great replacement for Hazlewood," highlighting his ability to hit the deck hard and generate steep bounce on Indian pitches.

Duffy's debut not only gave RCB a strong start in their title defence but also injected fresh energy into the bowling attack. With Phil Salt and other overseas stars in the mix, the Royal Challengers look well-equipped for the campaign ahead.

Why Josh Hazlewood missed the opener RCB fans had been eagerly awaiting the return of Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood, a key figure in their title-winning campaign last season. However, the experienced pacer was unavailable for the SRH clash due to fitness concerns.

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RCB head coach Andy Flower provided clarity ahead of the match: “Josh Hazlewood arrived yesterday (Thursday) and he’s looking fit. It’s great to have him back around the dressing room and involved in our meetings again. He won’t be ready for tomorrow because he’s just arrived, but we’ll monitor his fitness closely and we’re looking forward to him making his entrance into the IPL soon.”

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Hazlewood had been recovering from a hamstring injury sustained late last year, which also kept him out of the Ashes and the recent T20 World Cup.

As the IPL 2026 unfolds, all eyes will be on whether Duffy can maintain this momentum and how soon Hazlewood joins the fray.