Jacob Misiorowski guides Milwaukee Brewers to 4-0 win against Pittsburgh Pirates

Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee Brewers rookie, guided his team to a 4-0 victory beating Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes at American Family Field. In the highly-anticipated clash, Misiorowski impressed the fans with his brilliant performance.

Jacob Misiorowski's performance Jacob Misiorowski threw hard, striking out eight batters in five innings of the game. He only let two hits and two walks happen. His fastball hit 100 mph or more 19 times. After his performance, Misiorowski has now got a tiny 1.13 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 16 innings as a big-leaguer.

Super fast pitches This game between the Brewers and the Pirates was special as it was only the seventh time since 2008 that both starting pitchers, Misiorowski and Skenes, threw pitches over 100 mph.

Misiorowski’s fastball was on fire, with Pirates players swinging and missing 10 times. He started strong, getting nine outs in a row after an early walk.

In the fourth, Bryan Reynolds got a hit, but Misiorowski looked calm. He got a double play and then struck out Oneil Cruz with a 102 mph fastball. He managed to trick Isiah Kiner-Falefa with his curveball, to end the fifth.

Brewers’ hitters on fire The Brewers’ batters were on fire in the second inning, scoring four runs off Skenes. Isaac Collins worked a long at-bat to earn a walk, Brice Turang hit a single, and Caleb Durbin dropped a soft hit into right field.

Joey Ortiz, on the other hand, added a groundout that brought in the first run. The team made Skenes throw a lot of pitches, wearing him down.

What is next for Brewers? The Brewers, now 44-36, will get a day off on June 26 before facing the Colorado Rockies at home starting June 27 at 7:10 PM.

Brewers lineup

Sal Frelick RF

Jackson Chourio CF

Christian Yelich DH

Rhys Hoskins 1B

Isaac Collins LF

Brice Turang 2B

Caleb Durbin 3B

Joey Ortiz SS

Eric Haase C

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to face the Colorado Rockies in a three-game series at American Family Field from June 27 to June 29, 2025. Coming off a 4-0 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Brewers are ready to take on the Rockies.

Game Schedule Friday, June 27, 7:10 PM CT: José Quintana (5-2, 2.98 ERA) vs. Colorado (TBA).

Saturday, June 28, 3:10 PM CT: Quinn Priester (5-2, 3.68 ERA) vs. Colorado (TBA).