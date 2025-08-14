Jacob Ramsey transfer: Newcastle United secure £43m deal with Aston Villa for star midfielder

Newcastle United have finalized a £43 million transfer agreement with Aston Villa for the highly-rated midfielder Jacob Ramsey. This move marks a significant coup for the Magpies as they strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. The 24-year-old is set to travel to Tyneside this afternoon to undergo a medical, paving the way for the completion of the transfer. For Aston Villa, this transfer is a strategic move to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, as Ramsey’s sale represents profit.

Jacob Ramsey's form Jacob Ramsey is a product of Aston Villa’s esteemed academy, having risen through the ranks to become a key figure in their midfield.

Since making his senior debut in 2019, Ramsey has amassed over 100 appearances for Villa, scoring 17 goals in 167 matches.

He has also represented England at various youth international levels. His consistent performances under Unai Emery last season cemented his reputation as one of the Premier League’s brightest young talents.

Ramsey’s ability to contribute both defensively and offensively makes him a perfect fit for Eddie Howe’s high-energy, pressing system. His knack for breaking up play and driving forward with the ball has drawn comparisons to dynamic midfielders who thrive in fast-paced, attacking teams. With Newcastle aiming to push for European qualification, Ramsey’s signing is a statement of intent.

Why Newcastle United targeted Jacob Ramsey Newcastle United’s pursuit of Jacob Ramsey comes at a crucial time for the club. With uncertainty surrounding the future of star striker Alexander Isak, Eddie Howe has been keen to strengthen the squad to maintain their competitive edge. Ramsey’s arrival will provide much-needed depth and quality in midfield, an area where Newcastle have sought improvement. His familiarity with the Premier League and proven track record at Villa make him a low-risk, high-reward signing.

Aston Villa's strategy For Aston Villa, selling Jacob Ramsey is a pragmatic move to address FFP constraints, especially with key players like Ollie Watkins and John McGinn deemed untouchable.

The £43m fee provides financial flexibility, but losing a homegrown talent like Ramsey, who carries the hopes of Villa fans, is bittersweet.

Unai Emery, Aston Villa’s manager, has been a strong advocate for Ramsey, even fending off interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle in January 2024. However, injuries and inconsistent form have somewhat stalled his development, making this move to Newcastle a pivotal moment in Ramsey's career.

Newcastle United transfers In Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest, £55m)

Antonio Cordero (Malaga, free)

Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton, loan)

Malick Thiaw (AC Milan, £30m + £4.3m)

Out Lloyd Kelly (Juventus, £20m)

Jamal Lewis (released)

Callum Wilson (West Ham, free)

Sean Longstaff (Leeds, £12m)