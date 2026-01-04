Jaden Rashada enters NCAA transfer portal again after one season at Sacramento State

Jaden Rashada, the former four-star quarterback recruit, is set to head back to the NCAA transfer portal. The Sacramento State signal-caller has planned to seek his fourth college program as of early January 2026. This move came after a challenging 2025 season with the Hornets, where limited playing time and injuries stalled his progress.

College career so far Jaden Rashada's journey has been anything but straightforward. A highly touted prospect from California, he first made headlines by decommitting from Florida amid a high-profile NIL dispute. Reports indicated the Gators failed to fulfil promised deals, leading Rashada to request a release from his letter of intent.

He landed at Arizona State in 2023, starting the first two games as a true freshman. There, he threw for 485 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions before an injury sidelined him for most of the season. After redshirting, Rashada transferred to Georgia in 2024 but did not see the field behind Carson Beck and others.

In spring 2025, he chose Sacramento State, drawn by the program's ambitious plans under new head coach Brennan Marion.

Why Sacramento State? Jaden Rashada was deliberate about his move to the FCS level. He saw potential in Sacramento State's push toward FBS status, expected for 2026. However, the NCAA denied the school's waiver request in June 2025, leaving the Hornets as independents without a conference.

In an interview with CBS Sports, Jaden Rashada explained his mindset, “It was a lot to figure out, honestly.”

“This move had to be pretty critical and intentional. … I was more picky this time around. I had more pure intentions of what I wanted to get out of it. … Most importantly, I missed the game. I love football. This is what I’ve been doing since I was a kid. I missed playing the game. I wanted to play for a head coach who had my back and had a plan for me.”

He started the 2025 season opener but suffered an injury against Nevada. Coach Marion turned to Cardell Williams, and Rashada appeared in only five games, finishing with around 264 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception.