Jadeveon Clowney's free agent visit to Dallas Cowboys, sparks NFC East buzz; all you need to know

Jadeveon Clowney, the former No. 1 overall pick and one of the NFL’s premier freelance pass rushers, has sent shockwaves through the NFC East with a visit to the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles’ bitter rivals. Notably, Clowney’s trip to Dallas could signal a major shakeup for the division. Coming off a Week 1 loss to the Eagles, the Cowboys are eyeing Clowney to fill the massive void left by trading superstar Micah Parsons.

Jadeveon Clowney’s career Selected first overall by the Houston Texans in 2014 out of South Carolina, Jadeveon Clowney earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2016 to 2018.

His 11-year career has seen him suit up for seven teams, including the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and, most recently, the Carolina Panthers. In 2024, he started 14 games for Carolina, notching 46 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 11 tackles for loss before his release in May 2025 to free up cap space.

He has registered 58 career sacks and 15 forced fumbles across 140 games.

Dallas Cowboys’ dilemma The Dallas Cowboys rocked the league by trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers before the 2025 season, securing two first-round picks (2026 and 2027) and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Parsons, now signed to a four-year, $188 million extension with Green Bay, was a significant part of the Dallas Cowboys’ defense. His absence was glaring in their 24-20 Week 1 loss to Philadelphia on September 4, where the Cowboys managed just one sack on Jalen Hurts.

Current edge rushers like Dante Fowler (coming off a 10.5-sack season), Marshawn Kneeland, and Donovan Ezeiruaku are promising but lack Parsons’ elite impact.

Clowney’s visit highlights the Cowboys' need for a proven pass rusher. If signed, likely to a short-term deal similar to Za’Darius Smith’s $4.25 million contract with the Eagles, Clowney could bring veteran savvy and run-stopping ability to a defense in flux.

NFC East stakes For Philadelphia Eagles fans, Jadeveon Clowney in a Dallas Cowboys uniform would be a bitter pill. His infamous hits, like the 2018 Wild Card knockout on Wentz or the brutal shot to Foles’ chest, remain scripted in memory.