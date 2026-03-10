Jaelan Phillips leaves Philadelphia Eagles; signs massive 4-year, $120 million deal with Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers wasted no time making a splash in the 2026 NFL free agency market, agreeing to a massive four-year, $120 million contract with linebacker Jaelan Phillips. The deal, which includes $80 million fully guaranteed, makes the 26-year-old one of the highest-paid edge defenders in the league and signals Carolina’s aggressive push to rebuild their pass rush.

Quick exit from Philadelphia Eagles after midseason trade Jaelan Phillips joined the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2025 trade deadline when the team sent a 2026 third-round pick to the Miami Dolphins to acquire him. He quickly became a valuable piece of the Eagles’ defense, appearing in eight regular-season games. During that stretch, he recorded two sacks, seven quarterback hits, one forced fumble, and four passes defended, helping anchor one of the NFL’s top-ranked units.

Despite fitting seamlessly into defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme, he had previously played under Fangio in Miami. Phillips chose not to return to Philadelphia. The Eagles had shown interest in bringing him back, but Carolina’s lucrative offer proved impossible to turn down.

Overcoming injuries to reach full potential A first-round selection by the Miami Dolphins in 2021, Phillips has faced serious setbacks, including a torn Achilles in 2023 and a partially torn ACL in 2024. Yet he bounced back impressively in 2025, playing all 17 games for the first time since 2022. Across his 63-game career, he has amassed 28 sacks and 68 quarterback hits, proving his explosive athleticism when healthy.

Carolina Panthers gain instant impact player Carolina Panthers' front office views Phillips as the missing piece for their defensive line. His combination of speed, power, and experience should immediately upgrade their pass-rush production and provide leadership for a young core. At just 26, he offers long-term upside if he can stay on the field consistently.

What’s next for the Philadelphia Eagles’ edge group The Philadelphia Eagles now face questions about their pass-rush depth after losing Phillips. The team invested draft capital to acquire him midseason and hoped to retain his services, making this a setback in their efforts to maintain one of the league’s stingiest defenses.