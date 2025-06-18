Subscribe

Jaire Alexander signs one-year deal with Baltimore Ravens; check details

The high-profile signing has reunited two remarkable players, Lamar Jackson and Jaire Alexander.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated18 Jun 2025, 11:35 PM IST
Advertisement
Jaire Alexander signs deal with Baltimore Ravens
Jaire Alexander signs deal with Baltimore Ravens(Baltimore Ravens)

Baltimore Ravens have signed former Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander to a one-year deal, in a stunning move that has sent shockwaves through the NFL. The announcement came just hours after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson publicly urged the team to bring in his former college teammate from Louisville on their side.

Advertisement

The high-profile signing has reunited two remarkable players and has strengthened the Ravens' defense.

Contract details and departure from Green Bay

The specifics of Alexander’s one-year deal with Baltimore remain undisclosed. However, there are speculations on why Alexander chose to exit Green Bay. According to reports, the Packers were hesitant to offer significant guaranteed money during contract restructuring talks. Even though Alexander was open to a reduced salary for 2025, the lack of guaranteed funds created tension, ultimately leading to his departure.

The story of a special reunion

Lamar Jackson and Jaire Alexander share a history that dates back to their time at the University of Louisville. Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, and Alexander, an All-ACC standout, formed a tight bond during their college days. Lamar Jackson's public call to “go get him” was a rare glimpse into the Ravens’ swift action showing their trust in Jackson’s vision for the team.

Advertisement

Alexander’s talent

Jaire Alexander is widely regarded as one of the NFL’s elite cornerbacks. A second-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2022, he also earned Pro Bowl honors in those seasons. His ability to lock down top receivers and stop passing games makes him a game-changing player in the secondary.

Advertisement

However, injuries have been a persistent issue. Over the last four seasons, Alexander has missed significant time, averaging just 8.5 games per year. He played only four games in 2021 and seven in each of the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Despite these setbacks, his on-field production remains undeniable.

Also Read | Who is Brian Rolapp? Former NFL executive appointed as PGA Tour CEO

Upcoming showdown for the Ravens

The signing sets the stage for a highly anticipated matchup in Week 17 when the Ravens will travel to Lambeau Field to face the Packers. With Alexander now donning a Ravens jersey, the matchup will become interesting as he will face his former team.

 
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
Business NewsSportsJaire Alexander signs one-year deal with Baltimore Ravens; check details
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts