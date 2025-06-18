Jaire Alexander signs one-year deal with Baltimore Ravens; check details

Baltimore Ravens have signed former Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander to a one-year deal, in a stunning move that has sent shockwaves through the NFL. The announcement came just hours after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson publicly urged the team to bring in his former college teammate from Louisville on their side.

The high-profile signing has reunited two remarkable players and has strengthened the Ravens' defense.

Contract details and departure from Green Bay The specifics of Alexander’s one-year deal with Baltimore remain undisclosed. However, there are speculations on why Alexander chose to exit Green Bay. According to reports, the Packers were hesitant to offer significant guaranteed money during contract restructuring talks. Even though Alexander was open to a reduced salary for 2025, the lack of guaranteed funds created tension, ultimately leading to his departure.

The story of a special reunion Lamar Jackson and Jaire Alexander share a history that dates back to their time at the University of Louisville. Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, and Alexander, an All-ACC standout, formed a tight bond during their college days. Lamar Jackson's public call to “go get him” was a rare glimpse into the Ravens’ swift action showing their trust in Jackson’s vision for the team.

Alexander’s talent Jaire Alexander is widely regarded as one of the NFL’s elite cornerbacks. A second-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2022, he also earned Pro Bowl honors in those seasons. His ability to lock down top receivers and stop passing games makes him a game-changing player in the secondary.

However, injuries have been a persistent issue. Over the last four seasons, Alexander has missed significant time, averaging just 8.5 games per year. He played only four games in 2021 and seven in each of the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Despite these setbacks, his on-field production remains undeniable.

