Jake Ferguson ruled out with calf injury in Dallas Cowboys' Christmas Day clash against Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Washington Commanders due to a calf injury, dealing a blow to an offense that was rolling early on Christmas Day.
The injury occurred without much prior warning, as Ferguson had started the game strong before exiting. The Cowboys announced his status shortly after halftime, leaving fans disappointed during the holiday matchup at Northwest Stadium.
Jake Ferguson got the scoring started for the Dallas Cowboys in spectacular fashion. On the Cowboys' opening drive, quarterback Dak Prescott connected with the fourth-year tight end for a *6-yard touchdown pass. Ferguson made a bobbling, one-handed catch in the end zone, putting Dallas up 7-0 early in the first quarter.
That proved to be his only reception of the game, on two targets, for six yards and the score. It marked a bright beginning on Christmas, but unfortunately, it was short-lived.
According to The Dallas Morning News report, the Cowboys made the announcement not long after halftime, but prior to that point there was no indication Ferguson was dealing with a health concern.
The calf issue apparently flared up during the first half, sidelining the reliable pass-catcher. Dallas was leading 24-10 at the time of the update, maintaining control despite the loss.
With Ferguson out, the Cowboys turned to their depth at the position. Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford stepped in as the primary options for the rest of the contest.
Dallas boasts solid tight end depth, which helped mitigate the impact. Schoonmaker, in particular, was expected to see increased snaps and targets in Ferguson's absence.
The Christmas Day matchup featured two teams out of playoff contention, but the rivalry added intensity. Dallas entered with momentum, and Ferguson's early score set the tone.
As the game progressed into the third quarter, the Cowboys held a lead, with the score at 24-17 at one point after a Washington response. The injury to Ferguson, alongside other concerns like running back Javonte Williams being questionable, tested Dallas' resilience. While Ferguson contributed early, his teammates carried the load to keep Dallas competitive against their NFC East foes.
