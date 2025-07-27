Jake Ferguson secures four-year, $52 million extension with Dallas Cowboys

Jake Ferguson, the Dallas Cowboys’ rising star tight end, signed a four-year, $52 million contract extension on Sunday (July 27). Ferguson’s extension comes at a time when the Cowboys face decisions on several key players approaching free agency, including pass rusher Micah Parsons, cornerback DaRon Bland, and wide receiver George Pickens.

Details about the deal The deal features a $12 million signing bonus and $30 million in guaranteed money. Jake Ferguson’s future with the team has been secured through 2029. Previously set to earn $3.4 million in the final year of his rookie deal, this extension not only rewards his on-field impact but also frees up $1.8 million in salary cap space for the Cowboys in 2025.

Jake Ferguson's form Jake Ferguson, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has quickly become a cornerstone of the Cowboys’ offense. Over 47 career games, he has recorded 149 receptions for 1,429 yards and seven touchdowns. His standout 2023 season, where he hauled in 71 catches for 761 yards and five touchdowns, earned him a Pro Bowl nod as a replacement for San Francisco’s George Kittle.

“Ferguson is a guy who steps up when it counts,” said executive vice president Stephen Jones.

Also Read | Mike Williams retires: NFL star calls it quits after eight seasons

A reliable target for Dak Prescott The Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback, Dak Prescott, has a history of relying on tight ends as key components of the passing game. From Jason Witten’s veteran presence to Dalton Schultz’s emergence, and now Ferguson, the position has been a security blanket for Prescott.

Notably, Ferguson and Witten are the only tight ends in Cowboys history to achieve 50-plus-catch seasons within their first three years, underscoring Ferguson’s rapid rise.

Despite a challenging 2024 season, when Ferguson caught 59 passes for 494 yards without a touchdown, his resilience shone through. A sprained MCL in the season-opening win against the Cleveland Browns hampered him early, and a concussion sidelined him for two games later in the year. Yet, Ferguson’s ability to perform through adversity cemented his value to the team.

Dallas Cowboys' strategy By securing Jake Ferguson, the Cowboys not only retain a proven playmaker but also gain financial flexibility for future negotiations. The $1.8 million in cap space freed up by this deal provides room as the team navigates a critical offseason.